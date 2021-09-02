Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

