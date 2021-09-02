Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.