Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,095,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.