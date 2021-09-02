Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $54.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 936,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

