Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

