L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LCAAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.