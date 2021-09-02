Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $852.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

