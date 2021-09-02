Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0076

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $583,095.79 and approximately $195,145.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07624198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.76 or 0.99907170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00804613 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

