Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, reaching C$42.09. 206,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

