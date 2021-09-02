Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LAWS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LAWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.