LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €159.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.03 ($167.09).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €133.80 ($157.41) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.60.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.