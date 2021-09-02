Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

