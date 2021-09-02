Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 3,589,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,937. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.