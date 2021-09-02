Leisure Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.24 on Thursday, reaching $384.95. 1,333,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.60 and a 200 day moving average of $361.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

