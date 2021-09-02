Leisure Capital Management Has $456,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,235 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,866,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,765,850. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

