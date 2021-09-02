Leisure Capital Management Purchases 1,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 60,678,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,209,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

