Leisure Capital Management Sells 931 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

STX stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 1,628,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

