Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 16,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
