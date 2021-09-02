Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

LI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,359 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

