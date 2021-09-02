Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.
LI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.44.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
