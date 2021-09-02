Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay has been witnessing improving order levels as higher commodity prices and improving farm income is fueling demand for irrigation equipment. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security. These factors will continue to fuel its top-line growth. Higher raw material costs and labor and transportation costs are anticipated to offset these gains in 2021. The impact of the new variants of COVID-19 virus also remains a concern. Nevertheless, the infrastructure business is well-poised for growth in the long run, backed by strong demand for its Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products as well as higher infrastructure spending. A strong balance sheet, focus on introducing technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and acquisitions will drive growth.”

NYSE:LNN opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

