Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 946,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lion Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lion Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGHL opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

