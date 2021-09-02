Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,411. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.