Liquity (LQTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $64.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00013821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00134565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00157094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.41 or 0.07580339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,542.80 or 0.99896430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.72 or 0.00803966 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,337,688 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

