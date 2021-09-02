Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $202,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $226,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,955. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

