Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.