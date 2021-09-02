Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

