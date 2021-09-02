Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 815.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,950 shares of company stock worth $18,553,775 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.