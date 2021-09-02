Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

OLLI stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

