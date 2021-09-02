Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

