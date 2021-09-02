Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $149.29 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

