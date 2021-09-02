LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 285,900 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of HarborOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $774.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

