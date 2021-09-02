LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.24 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

Several analysts have commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

