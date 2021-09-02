LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Lydall worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lydall by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.16 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.