LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.14 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $963.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.