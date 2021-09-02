LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

