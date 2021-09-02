LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0737 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $305,941.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,914,128 coins and its circulating supply is 110,178,409 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

