Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.07. Lufax shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 102,774 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.