Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL opened at $21.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $620.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

