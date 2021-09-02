Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.
NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 412,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,044. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
