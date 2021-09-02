MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,398,881 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 207.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.38. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,491. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

