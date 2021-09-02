Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

