Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,469. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

