Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000.

NASDAQ TIOAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

