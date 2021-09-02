Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 4,010 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

DUNEU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,440. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

