Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

