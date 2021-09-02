Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,657 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of CIT Group worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIT Group by 839.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CIT Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 476,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,048. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.