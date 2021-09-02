Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

