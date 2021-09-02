Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRONU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000.

TRONU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

