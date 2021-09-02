Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $273.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the highest is $276.57 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

