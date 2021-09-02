Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 549 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.98. 10,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,427. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.